Rafa Nadal is enjoying life after tennis

Paris: Rafael Nadal hasn’t swung a tennis racquet in the six months since the final match of his remarkable career. Eventually, he figures, he will do so again, if for no other reason than to prepare for exhibition matches. But for now, he is fine taking time away from the court in retirement.

He also was OK with realising soon after walking away that he no longer felt the competitive streak that helped carry him to 22 Grand Slam titles. That total includes a remarkable 14 at the French Open, more championships than any other person won at one of his sport’s major tournaments — and the site of a celebration of his excellence on Sunday in its main stadium.

“I am having fun. I don’t miss much tennis, because I feel that I (gave) all what I had. I arrive at the day of today with the peace that I can’t be on court. My body doesn’t allow me to be on court. I am (at) peace,” he continued. “I did all (that) I could to have the best career possible, and now I am enjoying this.”