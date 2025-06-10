Racer Atiqa Mir, 10, achieves new high

Trinec : Ten-year-old Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir added another first to her name by securing a creditable top-10 finish in the Rotax Euro Trophy, a major international karting series.

The Akcel GP-backed driver finished ninth in the Rotax Euro Trophy Round 2 staged at Steel Ring Circuit over the weekend.

Atiqa, the first Indian to get financial and technical support from Formula 1, had a strong qualifying, finishing seventh in her group.

She had the misfortune of having two bumper penalties but despite that, she finished in 10th place after thee heats.

In the pre-finals on Sunday, the heavens opened up and with no prior experience of driving in the wet on this track, Atiqa showed her exceptional natural talent and fought hard with the best drivers in the world.

Atiqa, mentored by India’s first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, qualified for the finals and was 10th on the grid. The finals were held in more treacherous conditions. Atiqa ended as the highest placed Indian and Asian in the formidable field.