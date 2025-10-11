Race against time for Cummins

Sydney: Australian captain Pat Cummins faces a race against time to be fit for the inaugural Ashes Test next month with coach Andrew McDonald saying the pace-bowling stalwart would need at least four weeks of training to be in prime shape for the series opener.

A stress injury to the back had sidelined Cummins after Australia’s tour of the West Indies in July. While the pacer has resumed running following scans that showed some improvement, the cricketer and coach are treading cautiously. “My view would be four, four-and-a-half weeks,” McDonald said when asked how much time the 32-year-old would need to bowl to be match-ready for the November 21 Ashes opener at Perth.

“Myself and Patty have spoken about that type of timeframe. Or else you start to bring in other risk factors - a) you’re not skill ready, b) soft tissue injuries then become a real risk.”