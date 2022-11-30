Qatar says worker deaths for WC 'between 400 & 500'

Doha: A top Qatari official involved in the country's World Cup organisation has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament "between 400 and 500" for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha.

The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, appeared to come off the cuff during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

It also threatened to reinvigorate criticism by human rights groups over what the toll of hosting the Middle East's first World Cup for the migrant labour that built over 200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and new infrastructure needed for the tournament.

The Supreme Committee and Qatar's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

In the interview, portions of which Morgan posted online, the British journalist asks al-Thawadi: "What is the honest, realistic total do you think of migrant workers who died from as a result of work they're doing for the World Cup in totality?"

"The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500," al-Thawadi responds. "I don't have the exact number. That's something that's been discussed."

Reports from the Supreme Committee dating from 2014 through the end of 2021 only include the number of deaths of workers involved in building and refurbishing the stadiums now hosting the World

Cup.