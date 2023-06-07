PV Sindhu’s form not a concern, she remains one of India’s best’

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu’s lack of consistency after coming back from an injury should not be a cause of “concern”, feels chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

Sindhu suffered yet another first round exit on Tuesday when she lost to world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the Singapore Open.

“She’s very young in saying that she’s just 26-27. It’s a good age, there is no reason for concern,” Gopichand told PTI in a virtual interaction.

A silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze winner in the Tokyo Games, Sindhu suffered an ankle injury in August last year to be slipped out of top-10 in the BWF women’s singles rankings. She remained out of action for four months because of that injury.