Puri throws open ONGC Para Games

New delhi: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the sixth Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Para Games at Thyagaraj Stadium, here on Friday.

The four-day event celebrates the remarkable resilience and achievements of para-athletes from India’s leading oil and gas Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Addressing the gathering, Puri lauded the spirit of determination and perseverance displayed by the athletes and emphasised the need for fostering inclusive platforms that empower para-athletes to excel.

“The ONGC Para Games is a shining example of a participatory approach to inclusivity and development. With every edition, these Games are growing stronger, attracting more participation and greater recognition. I am delighted to see that this year, over 350 para-athletes from various oil

and gas PSUs are competing, showcasing their strength, skill and endurance,” he said.

Puri remarked that the stories of grit and triumph behind each athlete’s journey serve as an inspiration.