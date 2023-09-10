Punjab FC add four Indian players ahead of 2023-24 football season

Mohali: Punjab FC has added four Indian players to their squad ahead of the 2023-24 domestic football season.

The players Punjab FC has signed are midfielder Sweden Fernandes, goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil and defenders Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei and Mashoor Shereef.

The 23-year-old Fernandes has been signed on loan for the 2023-24 season from the Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC, the club said in a statement.

Last season, Fernandes had played 15 matches for the NEROCA FC on loan, scoring three goals and one assist.

“The talented left-footed youngster is a popular name in the Goan football circuit, having turned up for the youth teams of FC Goa, Dempo SC and Sporting Club de Goa,” the club said.

Having spent some part of the last season with the NorthEast United FC, Shereef has joined Punjab FC on one-year contract.

“He started his professional career at Chennai City before moving to NorthEast in October 2020,” the release said.

Shereef has made 37 appearances for the club across three seasons.

In March 2021, the defender also made his debut for India against UAE.