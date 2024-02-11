Puneri Paltan hammer Thalaivas to enter Pro Kabaddi League semis

Kolkata: The impressive Puneri Paltan thrashed a below-par Tamil Thalaivas 56-29 to enter the semifinals of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Sunday.

Aslam Inamdar picked up a few raid points as the Puneri Paltan raced away with a six-point lead within the third minute.

However, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi helped the Tamil Thalaivas get on board through a SUPER TACKLE on Pankaj Mohite. But Mohit Goyat effected a raid and Abinesh Nadarajan tackled Vishal Chahal as the Pune side inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match to take a big lead at 12-2.

Mohite pulled off a brilliant raid in the 10th minute as the Paltan continued to forge ahead. Ajinkya Pawar tried a counterattack for the Thalaivas, but he couldn’t find a way to breach the Puneri defence. The Pune outfit inflicted another ALL OUT to lead 28-10 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Goyat took out Abishek as the Pune side continued to put relentless pressure on their rivals.