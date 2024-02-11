MillenniumPost
Home > Sports > Puneri Paltan hammer Thalaivas to enter Pro Kabaddi League semis
Sports

Puneri Paltan hammer Thalaivas to enter Pro Kabaddi League semis

BY Agencies11 Feb 2024 5:10 PM GMT

Kolkata: The impressive Puneri Paltan thrashed a below-par Tamil Thalaivas 56-29 to enter the semifinals of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Sunday.

Aslam Inamdar picked up a few raid points as the Puneri Paltan raced away with a six-point lead within the third minute.

However, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi helped the Tamil Thalaivas get on board through a SUPER TACKLE on Pankaj Mohite. But Mohit Goyat effected a raid and Abinesh Nadarajan tackled Vishal Chahal as the Pune side inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match to take a big lead at 12-2.

Mohite pulled off a brilliant raid in the 10th minute as the Paltan continued to forge ahead. Ajinkya Pawar tried a counterattack for the Thalaivas, but he couldn’t find a way to breach the Puneri defence. The Pune outfit inflicted another ALL OUT to lead 28-10 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Goyat took out Abishek as the Pune side continued to put relentless pressure on their rivals.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X