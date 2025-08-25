Pujara ‘stood tall when the storm raged’

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement on Sunday evoked an outpouring of admiration from the cricketing fraternity with former teammates and coaches saluting his grit, determination and selflessness that defined his Test career.

The 37-year-old Pujara, who played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on a career that epitomised resilience in the longest format.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recalled how Pujara’s reassuring presence at the crease helped the team and picked his outing in the 2018 series in Australia as one of his best performances.

“Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played.

“Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

“Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!” he added.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X, “He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji.”

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded Pujara’s commitment to the national team.

“Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!,” wrote Yuvraj.

Former India batter VVS Laxman recalled the defining moment of Pujara’s career, the series-clinching Test at the Gabba in 2021, when he endured several body blows.

“From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance.

“His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba Test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me, willing to give everything he has for his country. Well done and wish you a happy and joyous second innings,” Laxman wrote.

Anil Kumble, who coached India during part of Pujara’s career, hailed him as a true ambassador of the game.

“Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game. We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field.

“You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine in your second innings! Best wishes to you, Puja, Aditi and your Dad. Well Done!!,” Kumble wrote.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri termed Pujara a real warrior.

“A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India being the No1 side for 5 years on the trot and the 2 back to back series wins in Australia where he was simply brilliant. Well done Puji . God bless. @cheteshwar1,” Shastri wrote.

Pujara’s long-time batting ally Ajinkya Rahane also paid a heartfelt tribute.

“Congratulations Pujji on a wonderful career. Loved every moment of playing alongside you and will always cherish our special Test wins together. Best wishes for the second innings!” Rahane said.

BCCI underlined Pujara’s contribution to Indian cricket.