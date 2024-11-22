Pujara backs KL Rahul at No 3, believes Jaiswal can do a Warner

Perth: Cheteshwar Pujara, who knows a thing or two about grinding the Australian attack in their den, on Thursday backed KL Rahul to bat at the vital number three slot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and said the swashbuckling Yashasvi Jaiswal is capable of doing what David Warner did in his prime.

The five-match Test series begins here on Friday.

“I don’t know the batting order. I would prefer him (Rahul) at No. 3 because he has the experience to bat there,” Pujara said in Star Sports press room. Rahul, however, is expected to open with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.