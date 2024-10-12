PT Usha is worried as India can get suspended by the IOC

New Delhi: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has gently warned the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) internal bickering is taking a turn for the worse and the matter must be resolved at the earliest. It is well known, since the time PT Usha became President of the IOA in December 2022, several EC members of the IOA have been stonewalling her and not allowing her to function freely.



Most important, the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO of the IOA is being baulked by the EC repeatedly. It is well known, as per the IOA constitution, a CEO is a must, for which Iyer was short-listed at the start of the year after following the conditions laid down. Worse, the EC members plus IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav have been quarrelling with Usha. For her part, Usha has been extremely patient but even at meetings, there is a big section in the EC which has been rude to her and does not want things to move forward.

The letter from James Macleod, NOC Relations and Olympic Solidarity Director, addressed to the IOA President, EC members and copied to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) headed by Raja Randhir Singh is strong.

“As you know, the IOC has deployed intense efforts over the past few months to help you collectively to find constructive solutions to address the daily functioning of the IOA and work together as a team but, unfortunately, these numerous attempts have been unsuccessful so far,” says the letter.

“We have reviewed again the situation as presented to us. There are obvious ongoing internal disputes and governance issues facing the IOA, including a number of reciprocal allegations which have been raised within the EC.

This situation creates a lot of uncertainty and needs clarification and therefore, until further notice, the IOC and Olympic Solidarity will not make any payments to the IOA, except for direct payments to athletes benefitting from the Olympic scholarships,” adds the letter.

Speaking to Millenium Post on Friday, PT Usha said the situation is not good at all. “The EC members do not want Raghuram Iyer as CEO and in addition they are creating a situation where India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics can get jeopardised. Honorable Prime Minister has spoken repeatedly on how India wants to host the Olympics. It is sad, several important office bearers in the IOA are working against this plan,” said Usha.

She has pleaded with the EC members but there are many including Sahdev Yadav, the IOA treasurer and Kalyan Choubey, joint secretary, IOA, who have been creating trouble. Worse, Kalyan had to be ticked off on Thursday and told he cannot behave like the acting CEO. “Iyer is the CEO and the EC is not accepting it,” said Usha.

A stage has been reached where for every proposal which Usha makes, people within the EC want to block her. There has been rude behaviour as well in the past. Just to recall, the IOC had suspended the IOA in 2012. It needed great efforts from the government at that time to get the suspension lifted.