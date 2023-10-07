PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war C’ship

Patiala: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) team emerged victorious at the 36th Senior National Tug of War Championship. It took place in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, from September 28 to October 1.



In the finals, PSPCL competed with the team from Haryana, who had previously achieved international recognition by winning the championship in Malaysia.

Under the leadership of Captain Amrinder Singh and the guidance of Coach Mukhwinder Singh, the PSPCL team exhibited outstanding determination and exceptional skills, ultimately clinching the winner’s trophy after 10 years in this championship.

Er. Baldev Singh Sran, Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) of PSPCL, and Director Admin Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, honoured and congratulated the victorious team.

They encouraged the team and added that the dedication and discipline shown by our team at the Senior National Tug of War Championship are qualities that align with the core values of PSPCL. We will continue to support and encourage our employees in their endeavors outside the workplace.

With this win, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has showcased its commitment to promoting sports and nurturing talent among its employees, fostering a sense of pride and accomplishment within the organization, they said.