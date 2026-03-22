PSL will be held from March 26, but no spectators allowed: PCB

Lahore: The PCB on Sunday announced that the initial stages of the Pakistan Super League will be held without spectators due to the prevailing tense situation in the region caused by the Iran-USA-Israel conflict.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said it had also been decided that the latest PSL edition will be restricted to two venues — Karachi and Lahore.

“The PSL is an international brand and our pride. So, the league will be held on schedule from 26th March but no spectators will be allowed,” Naqvi told a media conference here.

However, Naqvi, flanked by PSL CEO Salman Naseer, downplayed any security concerns about holding the PSL in Pakistan. “These decisions were taken because of the austerity measures announced by the government due to the situation in the region. I can tell you overseas players will start reaching Pakistan from tonight,” Naqvi said. He also said that as part of the austerity measures the board had cancelled the grand opening ceremony ahead of the PSL.

Naqvi said the board would try to compensate the eight franchises by paying them the estimated gate money

at the already announced venues — Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Multan. Naqvi also said the PCB legal department will pursue the cases of cricketers who cancelled their PSL contracts to join the Indian Premier League.