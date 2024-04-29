PSG win record-extending 12th French League title in Kylian Mbappe’s last season at club

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain produced one of the most dominant seasons in the history of the French League despite clinching a record-extending 12th League title in an anticlimactic fashion.

It won the French League in Kylian Mbappé’s last season at the club after Monaco lost 3-2 at Lyon on Sunday.

The loss at Lyon gave PSG an unassailable 12-point lead with just three rounds left. PSG had wasted the chance to celebrate with its supporters at home by drawing 3-3 with struggling Le Havre on Saturday.

For the first time in years, PSG this season looked like a genuine team on the field instead of relying on flashes of brilliance from its superstars.

But splashing the cash again played a big role in PSG’s success. The Parisian club’s budget this season is as large as the budgets of Marseille, Lyon and Monaco combined.

LUIS CAMPOS

The dominant season bears the fingerprints of PSG strategic adviser Luis Campos, the mastermind who previously helped Monaco and Lille build winning squads as their sporting director. PSG lost the league title to Monaco in 2017 and Lille in 2021. Campos was sitting next to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to watch Saturday’s game at Parc des Princes.

“I am very pleased with our professional and personal relationship. I would like to be at the club for many years with Luis Campos,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said through a translator. “We talk about the present and the future on a daily basis.” Instead of signing superstars, PSG focused on adding more depth to the squad. In the past, PSG had more stars but a weak bench, which became a problem when some key players got injured.

YOUNGER AND VERSATILE

In its transfer strategy, PSG ruthlessly rebuilt its squad by replacing declining stars with younger players. There was an emphasis on signing French players to remove any time needed to adapt to a new country. The club also targeted players who can operate in several positions.

At the back, PSG upgraded on Juan Bernat in the left back position by signing Lucas Hernandez and replaced veteran Sergio Ramos by signing center backs Milan Skriniar and Lucas Beraldo.