PSG switch gears late to emerge victorious

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain produced a dramatic late rally before beating Tottenham in a penalty shootout to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, securing a fifth trophy of 2025 for the French club.

Nuno Mendes converted the clinching spot-kick in the shootout to complete a PSG comeback that looked unlikely when Tottenham held a 2-0 lead in the 85th minute of regulation in the annual match between the most recent winners of the Champions League and Europa League. Lee Kang-in gave PSG hope by reducing the deficit with a fierce shot and fellow substitute Gonçalo Ramos grabbed an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-2.

“Sometimes football is unfair,” PSG coach Luis

Enrique said. agencies