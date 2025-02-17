Pro League: Women eye Spain scalp

Bhubaneswar: The Indian women’s hockey team will be eager to get back to winning ways when it faces a confident Spain in the double-header here. After a promising start with a thrilling 3-2 victory over England in their opener, India narrowly missed out on a bonus point in their second game, losing 2-1 in a dramatic shootout after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

India currently sit in eighth place in the standings with four points from two games

“Spain is a tricky team, and we know it’s going to be a challenging contest. However, we are ready for the challenge,” India captain Salima Tete said.

Spain arrive on the back of two victories against Germany in the India leg.