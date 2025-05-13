Pro League: Tete to lead 24-member women’s team in European leg

New Delhi: India on Monday named a 24-member team for the European leg of the women’s Pro League hockey in June with midfielder Salima Tete as the captain.

India will play twice each against Australia, Argentina, Belgium and China in London, Antwerp and Berlin from June 14 to 29. India will begin their campaign against Australia on June 14.

Experienced forward Navneet Kaur will be Salima’s deputy during the assignment.

The team includes goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Veteran Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Jyoti Singh, Ishika Chaudhary, and Jyoti Chhatri will be in charge of the defensive line.

The midfield will be under the watchful eyes of Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manisha Chauhan, Neha, Salima, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Mahima Tete. Speaking on the squad selection, Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh said: “We’ve gone with a balanced squad that blends experience with young talent. The European leg is a crucial phase, and we are expecting high-intensity matches against some of the best teams in the world.”