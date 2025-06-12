Pro League: No respite for India, lose again

Amstelveen: Sloppy defending cost the Indian men’s hockey team dearly as it went down 3-4 to Argentina, slumping to its third consecutive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.

India had earlier lost 1-2 and 2-3 against Olympics champions Netherlands here.

On Wednesday, the Indian defence were caught off guard by the Los Leones as they scored through skipper Matias Rey (3rd minute), Lucas Martinez (17th), Santiago Tarazona (34th) and Lucio Mendez (46th) to scure the win.

India’s goals were scored by skipper Harmanpreet Singh (12th, 33rd) and Abhishek (42nd).

After back-to-back defeats against Netherlands, the Indians started positively and had the better share of possession in the first quarter.

But it was Argentina who took the lead in the third minute through captain Matias Rey, courtesy an unforced error from Indian defender

Amit Rohidas.