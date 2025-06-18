Pro League: No end to woes for women, drubbed 4-1 by Argentina

London: India’s frustrating FIH Women’s Pro League campaign continued with the Salima Tete-led side suffering their third successive loss, a 1-4 defeat to world No.2 side Argentina here on Tuesday.

Deepika was the lone goal-scorer for India, converting a penalty corner in the 30th minute, while for Argentina Agustina Gorzelany struck a hat-trick (40th, 54th & 59th). Victoria Falasco (29th) scored the opening goal for the winners.

India began with intent and were a dominant force in the first quarter before they curiously lost momentum midway through the second quarter to be completely overwhelmed by their higher-ranked opponents.

India were off to a great start with the team making full-hearted attempts to score the opener.

In fact, Salima came within sniffing distance of scoring a goal midway through the first quarter when she made a dash from the right but made a mess of things when she was just a few yards from the goalmouth and completely unguarded.

A move initiated by Naveent Kaur from the Indian half in the 18th minute saw her relay the ball to Lalremsiami, who gave a pass to Bajeet Kaur, but the forward wasted that precious milli-second to take a touch as another big opportunity went abegging.

It seemed India were holding their own against the No.2 ranked team in the world after successive defeats against Australia.

But curiously coach Harendra Singh’s side went off the boil midway through the second quarter, as their rivals hit back with a full force.