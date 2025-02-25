Pro League: Netherlands beat India

Bhubaneswar: The Indian women’s hockey team wasted chances galore to lose 2-4 to reigning Olympic champions Netherlands in a FIH Pro League match here on Monday.

The Indians had the better share of scoring chances - 13 penalty corners as against Netherlands’ just three - but they couldn’t capitalise on the opportunities.

Netherlands scored through Emma Reijnen (7th minute), Felice Albers (34th, 47th) and Fay van der Elst (40th) to come out winners.

India’s both goals came from penalty corner conversions by Udita (18th, 42nd).

It was stalwart India goalkeeper and former skipper Savita Punia’s 300th international match but she was beaten in the seventh minute by a reverse hit from a Reijnen.

The Indians, however, didn’t sit back and secured back-to-back penalty corners soon but wasted both.