Pro League: India’s test away from home

Amstelveen: The Indian men’s hockey team will look to produce its best and earn maximum points from the European leg of the FIH Pro League in a bid to secure a direct qualification to next year’s World Cup.

The next World Cup will be jointly hosted by Belgium and Netherlands.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side is currently placed third in the FIH Pro League standings with 15 points from eight matches, behind Belgium (16) and England (16).

Good results in the upcoming eight matches of the European leg can propel India to the top, which means a direct berth in the World Cup.

India played the home leg of the ongoing Pro League in Bhubaneswar earlier this year, where they raked up 15 points with five wins in eight games.

In the European leg, first up for India are hosts Netherlands here on Saturday followed by the return leg match on June 9.

The Indians will next play Argentina here on June 11 and 12, followed by matches against Australia (June 14, 15) and Belgium (June 21, 22).

Chief coach Craig Fulton has opted for experience instead of trying out youngsters.

“I think it’s pretty clear that this is one of the ways of securing qualification for the World Cup,” he said.