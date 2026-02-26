Pro League: India stun Aussies in shootout

Hobart: The Indian men’s hockey team ended a prolonged losing streak in the FIH Pro League, upstaging world No. 3 Australia 3-1 in a shoot-out after both sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time, here on Wednesday.

It was a close battle between the two teams in the first three quarters, which ended goalless but the win in their final game of the Hobart leg of the Pro League should be a confidence booster for the Indians.

Australia took the lead in the 49th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Jeremy Hayward. But the home team’s joy was short-lived as Shilanand Lakra (51st) scored a fine field goal two minutes later to draw level.

Thereafter, both teams tried hard to score the all-important winner but failed as the match went into the shoot-out, where India emerged victorious to take two points while Australia pocketed one point.

In the shoot-out, Lakra, Maninder Singh and Vishnukant Singh scored for India, while Australia’s lone goal was scored by Hayward.

India custodian Mohith Shashikumar Honnenahalli denied Australia three times in the shoot-out to help them claim the bonus point.

The first quarter was a tight contest between the two sides.

While Australia were dominating possession, India were resilient with their defence and attacked well on the counter.

India goalkeeper Mohith made a couple crucial saves to protect his goal early on.

India won their first penalty corner in the 11th minute.

However, Amandeep Lakra’s drag-flick was stopped by the first rusher. Moments later, India created another big chance from the left flank but Abhishek’s deflection towards goal went narrowly wide.

The two teams couldn’t be separated in the second quarter as well.

With the momentum firmly on their side, India pressed hard in attack and earned a succession of penalty corners and created several promising opportunities in the dying minutes.

India are currently placed eighth in the nine-team competition with just four points from eight matches.

India will next play against the Netherlands and Germany in the Rotterdam leg, starting with a match against the hosts on June 21.