Pro League: India lose to Spain in shootout

Hobart: India’s dismal run in the FIH Men’s Pro League saw them go down 3-4 in a shootout against Spain after a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time here on Tuesday.

Despite holding a 1-0 advantage until the 59th minute, courtesy a brilliant strike from Maninder Singh, India conceded a late equaliser when Spain’s Bruno Font found the net to take the match into shootout.

Spain started strongly, controlling early possession and testing the Indian defence. They won their first penalty corner in the fourth minute, but the drag-flick was comfortably saved by Indian goalkeeper Mohith.

Spain thought they had taken the lead in the eighth minute, but Jose Basterra’s goal was disallowed.

Shrugging off the pressure, India earned a penalty corner in the 14th minute, but Amit Rohidas’s drag-flick was denied by Spanish goalkeeper Luis Calzado, keeping the first quarter goalless.

The breakthrough arrived in the 19th minute. Skipper Hardik Singh dispossessed a Spanish player, turned brilliantly, and set up Maninder, who smashed a tomahawk into the net to give India a 1-0 lead.

Spain immediately responded by winning a penalty corner, but Pepe Cunill’s shot was saved

by Suraj Karkera.