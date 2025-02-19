Pro League: Harman-less India incur 0-4 drubbing

Bhubaneswar: India were found wanting against a relentless German outfit as they suffered a 1-4 drubbing at the hands of the reigning world champions in their FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.

India were weak in defence and they lacked enough quality in the final third.

Florian Sperling gave Germany the lead with his seventh minute strike but Gurjant Singh (13th) equalised for India within six minutes.

In what proved to be a riveting first quarter, Thies Prinz (14th) restored Germany’s lead a minute later as three goals were scored in the first quarter.

After a goalless second and third quarter, Michel Struthoff (48th) and Raphael Hartkopf (55th) scored twice in the fourth and final quarter to power Germany to a convincing win against the Paris bronze medallists. Senior defender Amit Rohidas led India in this match as regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh was not part of the starting XI.