Pro Kabaddi League-10 schedule announced

Mumbai: The schedule for the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) was announced on Thursday.

The Pro Kabaddi League, which is returning to the 12-city caravan format for Season 10, will begin on December 2, 2023 at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad and thereafter move to each of the franchise’s home cities. The league stage will be held from Dec 2, 2023 to Feb 21, 2024. The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date. The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 Dec 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues – Bengaluru (December 8-13 2023), Pune (December 15-20, 2023), Chennai (December 22-27, 2023), Noida (December 29, 2023 – January 3, 2024), Mumbai (January 5-10, 2024), Jaipur (January 12-17, 2024), Hyderabad (January 19-24, 2024), Patna (January 26-31, 2024), Delhi (February 2-7 2024), Kolkata (February 9-14, 2024) and Panchkula (February 16-21).