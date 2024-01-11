Presence of Kohli, Rohit will give India solidity in T20 World Cup: Suresh Raina

Bengaluru: Contrary to the prevalent notion of it as a backward step, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina on Thursday termed the selection of veterans Rohit Stharma and Virat Kohli into the national squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan as a wise call with the World Cup fast approaching.

Rohit and Kohli were included in India’s T20 squad after a gap of 14 months, and Raina said their presence will give the squad a lot of solidity.

“If you look at the World Cup venues (in the USA and the West Indies), the wicket will be a bit tricky. India will need the experience of Rohit and Kohli there. Kohli is about to make 12000 runs in T20 cricket.

So, their presence will boost India’s batting. Their presence will certainly better India’s chances to win the T20 WC,” said Raina, now an expert with JioCinema and Sports18, in a select interaction.

“Their form in the ODI World Cup was very good, and Rohit brings in a lot of intent to the dressing room as the leader as well.”

Raina opined that Kohli should bat at No. 3, leaving the opening slots to Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“I think Kohli should bat at No. 3. His experience will bring in some solidity, especially in the challenging pitches in the US and the Caribbean. There are fearless, young cricketers like Jaiswal, Rinku Singh or Shubman Gill but Rohit and Kohli will give the unit a lot of solidity.

Their presence is very important when we chase a target especially in a high-pressure event like the World Cup,” said Raina.