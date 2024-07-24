Prayers for medals from Indian athletes in Paris Olympics

Paris: The is a massive size, 117 Indian athletes who are in and around Paris for the Summer Olympics which officially begins on July 26. The world waits with bated breath as the opening ceremony along the River Seine will be held on Thursday, post sunset.



Back to India and the presence of so many athletes, the first question is if the athletes can do better than the haul of seven medals achieved in Tokyo, three years ago.

Compared to the dark days of the Covid pandemic, when Tokyo was under locked down, Paris is open, free and bustling with energy.

The venues are in and around Paris, with the shooting ranges situated in Chataroeux, 275km away from main city. That is a separate venue which will see 21 Indians in action competing for 22 possible medals.

All the hype over India is justified and fair. Preparations have been top class and compared to the uncertainty three years ago, Paris is more peaceful.

If Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal is remembered every day for what he did in Tokyo, billions are praying India wins more medals in the next 18 days in Paris.

There is hope and hype as the athletes have slogged to make it this far. And the Sports Ministry has done well to provide a full support team ranging from coaches to physios and health experts.

Shooting is one sport which generates huge interest and so does track and field and badminton.

Medals are the realistic expectation and in the build-up to Paris, Indians have shown good results. But the big deal is to win on the big day, unmindful of the pressure.

In the past, Indians may have travelled to the Olympics just for the sake of participation. That has changed now, today the Indian athletes are fierce competitors in every arena. Nobody goes as a tourist or just for exposure.

In hockey, the interest is again high as India won a bronze medal in Tokyo, three years again. In PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh, Team India has brilliant performers with a track record. Having won a gold at the Asian Games, there is hope India can again win a medal, under coach Craig Fulton.

Back to emotional favourites like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu and Manu Bhaker’s names resonate.

They are the names on the lips of one and all to win medals. Each one has put in hard hours at practice. The main thing is to perform on the big day.

Indian sport is at a stage where there are young faces as well as seasoned achievers.

The constant endeavour to improve and match the best in Asia was witnessed in the Asian Games last year in China. Of course, there is a big difference in standards of Asia and the world.

These Games will be held minus Russia and Belarus.

Eyes will be open for doping cheats as well as surveillance is at an all-time high. Methods of tracking athletes is more scientific.

Nobody can get away with any form of cheating. Paris hosting the Olympics again, after 1924 is indeed historic.