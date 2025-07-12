Prasar Bharati signs Mou with HAI

new delhi: In a landmark move to promote handball across the country, Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Handball Association of India (HAI). The agreement is for a period of three years, under which Prasar Bharati will produce and broadcast all international and national handball events organised by HAI on DD Sports, Waves OTT and other PB platforms.

The MoU was formally exchanged between Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, and Anandeshwar Pandey, executive director, HAI, in the the presence of Prasar Bharati chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal and other esteemed personalities. “This is just the beginning of a new era for handball in India. We look forward to seeing athletes excel globally with the support of media,” Sehgal said.