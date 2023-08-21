Prannoy, Sen lead India’s medal hunt in Badminton World C’ship

Copenhagen: The in-form duo of HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will be at the forefront of India’s medal hunt at the BWF World Championships beginning here on Monday.

All eyes will also be on Satwiksaraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the country’s best doubles pair at world number 2, as they look to better the colour of the bronze that they claimed in the last edition.

India have won 13 medals, including one gold, four silvers and 8 bronze medals since 1977 when the tournament first started before turning into a biennial event from 1983 to 2005. It has been an annual event, with the exception of the Olympic year, ever since. While the legendary Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win a medal -- a bronze -- at the World Championships in 1983, the country’s shuttlers, led by PV Sindhu, have managed to win at least one medal since 2011.

Sindhu, the 2019 champion, is the most successful Indian with five medals but she has not been able to reach the podium since Basel edition and has looked a pale shadow of her former self this season.

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, however, swelled India’s medal tally with a silver and bronze in the 2021 edition, while Satwik and Chirag secured a bronze in 2022.

One player who has been lurking around the podium in the last editions is Prannoy, who finished at the quarterfinal stage in both 2021 and 2022 and would be favourites this time, given his consistent run in the last 12 months.

With a Malaysia Masters win and a final finish at Australian Open, Prannoy is looking in good shape to tick another box when he begins his campaign against Finland’s Kalle Koljonen, ranked 56th in the world.

The ninth seeded Indian is likely to face the tricky Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia next. Sen too will look to hang around for the weekend as he opens against world No. 110 Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius and is expected to meet Korea’s Jeon

Hyeok Jin next.