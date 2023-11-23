Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag enter quarter-finals of China Masters

Shenzhen: Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy and Asian Games gold winning pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarterfinals in their respective events at the China Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.

World championship bronze medallist Prannoy, the only surviving Indian in the men’s singles event, registered a comfortable 21-12 21-18 win over Magnus Johannesen of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted exactly 40 minutes.

Prannoy, seeded eighth here, will now take on third seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka in the last eight round.

Besides Prannoy, world no.5 and top seeds Satwik and Chirag also kept the Indian flag flying by progressing to the quarterfinals of men’s doubles event with 21-15 21-16 win over Japanese duo of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito.

They will next play Indonesian combination of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

Against Johannesen, Prannoy started on a bright note and used his smart

play to race to a 6-1 lead in the first game before the Dane reduced it to 8-6 and then to 14-11.