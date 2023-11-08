MillenniumPost
Home > Sports > Prannoy in no mood to rush back from back injury as toughest job of Olympic qualification awaits
Sports

Prannoy in no mood to rush back from back injury as toughest job of Olympic qualification awaits

He is scheduled to participate in the Japan Open and China Open tournaments this month

BY Agencies8 Nov 2023 5:42 PM GMT
Prannoy in no mood to rush back from back injury as toughest job of Olympic qualification awaits
X


Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X