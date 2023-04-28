Prannoy advances, Srikanth bows out of Asia C’ships





Dubai: India’s ace shuttler HS Prannoy battled his way into the quarterfinals but it was curtains for compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the men singles of the Asia Badminton Championships here on Thursday.

While Prannoy, seeded eighth, had to battle it out for an hour and two minutes to prevail over Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 16-21 21-5 18-21 in a round of 16 match, Srikanth was shown the door by fourth seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka 14-21 22-20 9-21.

Prannoy will next play Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy entered the quarterfinals after the fourth seeded Korean pair of Seo

Seung Jae Chae Yu Jung handed the Indians a walkover.

The Indian duo will next meet Indonesian pair of Dejan Ferdinansyah Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

However, it was curtains for B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa from the mixed doubles as they lost 15-21 17-21.