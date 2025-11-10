Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar excel in Japan Para Badminton

Shizuoka City: India’s para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar and Sukant Kadam dished out commanding performances, clinching more than half a dozen gold medals at the Japan Para Badminton International on Sunday.

Bhagat led the charge by winning the singles, doubles and mixed doubles gold, while Tokyo Paralympics champion Krishna Nagar followed with two gold, winning singles and mixed doubles events, and Sukant clinched the top-podium spot in men’s doubles along with a silver in singles.

Bhagat was the standout performer in SL3 category. He staged a remarkable comeback in the men’s singles after losing the opening game to Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 17-21. Facing a 16-19 deficit in the second, Bhagat levelled the match and then dominated the decider with a flawless display to win 17-21, 21-19, 21-10 in a contest that lasted one hour and 33 minutes.

In the men’s doubles, Bhagat teamed up with Sukant Kadam to defeat compatriots Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar 21-17, 18-21, 21-16.

He completed a golden hat-trick by clinching the mixed doubles SL4-SU5 title with Manisha Ramdass, overcoming fellow Indians Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan 21-19, 21-19 in a 29-minute contest.

“Winning three golds here means a lot. It’s always special to perform in a country that appreciates para badminton so deeply. Each match tested me mentally and physically, and I’m proud of how I handled the pressure,” said Bhagat after the match.

Nagar once again proved his class by winning the SH6 men’s singles and mixed doubles titles.

In the singles final, Nagar defeated USA’s Miles Krajewski 22-20, 21-13. Teaming up with Nithya Sre in mixed doubles, the pair showcased their agility on the court to clinch the top podium spot.

“I had to dig deep, especially in the singles final,” said Nagar.

Sukant Kadam also had a strong outing, claiming gold alongside Pramod Bhagat in men’s doubles (SL3-SL4) and securing a silver in the SL4 singles, where he went down to fellow Indian Naveen Sivakumar in a spirited contest. India’s strong campaign also saw several other medal-winning performances.

Mandeep Kaur and Neeraj won a silver and a bronze respectively in the women’s SL3 category. In women’s doubles SL3-SU5, Mansi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan clinched a gold, while Neeraj-Arati and Sanjana Kumari-Shanthiya bagged a bronze.

Manasi Joshi and Ruthick Raghupati secured a bronze in mixed doubles (SL3-SU5). Surya Kant won a bronze in men’s SL4, while Thulasimathi, Manisha Ramdass, and Shanthiya swept gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively in the women’s SU5 category. Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Raghupati won a silver in men’s doubles SU5, and Nithya Sre capped off India’s medal tally with a gold in

women’s singles SH6.