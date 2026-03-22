Pramod bags double gold, silver in Spanish Para event

Vitoria (Spain): Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat secured two gold medals and one silver as India delivered an exceptional performance at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2026- II here on Sunday.

Bhagat produced a thrilling performance in the men’s singles SL3, overcoming compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-17, 10-21, 21-18 in the final that lasted 51 minutes.

He continued his golden run in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5, partnering with Manisha Ramdass.

The Indian duo staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set to defeat Brazil’s Rogerio Junior

Xavier de Oliveira and Edwarda De Oliveira Dias 13-21, 21-12, 21-19.