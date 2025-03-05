Prague Masters: Pragg looks to break free at top

Prague: With a career-high world ranking of No. 8 as per the latest published list, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will take on American Sam Shankland in the sixth round of the Prague Masters after a rest day on Tuesday.

Tied at the top spot with compatriot and friend Aravindh Chithambaram, Praggnanandhaa tried to break the defences of his fellow countryman for a long time but only ended up with a draw.

The two are now on 3.5 points each out of a possible five. Aravindh was surprised after his second win in the tournament. “I don’t know what’s happening to me here,” said Aravindh, who has also beaten top seed Wei Yi of China in the tournament.

The Indian, who has arrived big time in to the elite circles, now will have to tackle the experienced Quang Leim Le of Vietnam in the next round.

The two Indians are followed by a pack of four players having 2.5 points each. The most dangerous of the lot is Wei Yi who started with two losses in the first three rounds and then won two in a row to send warning signals.

Anish Giri and Quang Leim hold the dubious distinction of drawing all the five games thus far while Vincent Keymer has lost two, drawn one and won two out of his five games.

Aravindh has been the pick of the tournament so far, as not many had given him a chance. The former national champion has been working very hard and this is the first time he has got a real platform.