Praggnanandhaa loses to Sindarov

Paphos: The unstoppable Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan made another stride towards the title as he beat India’s R Praggnanandhaa to stretch his lead to a massive two points after the end of the tenth round of Candidates chess tournament here on Thursday.

Sindarov took his tally to eight points following his sixth victory in the tournament and second over the Indian.

Anish Giri of the Netherlands is the lone player closest to Sindarov on six points.

Praggnanandhaa is out of contention completely as he remained on four points following his third loss in the tournament. In other games of the day, Fabiano Caruana of United States was held to a draw by Wei Yi of China, American Nakamura drew with Giri while Andrey Espenko of Russia played out a draw with Matthias Bluebaum.

R Vaishali, the elder sister of Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, continued with her good form and drew with Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine to emerge as the sole leader in the women’s Candidates on six points.

The Indian is now followed by Muzychuk and Jiner Zhu of China who both have 5.5 points apiece.

Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan defeated Jiner Zhu and moved to five points along side Russians Kateryna Lagno and Aleksandra Goryachkina. The last four rounds will decide the fate of the winner and it looks like an exciting finish is on cards in the women’s section.

Sindarov yet again showcased his deep opening preparation and caught Praggnanandhaa in a deeply worked on position. The Uzbek sacrificed a piece early and huge complications were on the board when Praggnanandhaa erred and lost his queen for two rooks and a handful of white pawns.