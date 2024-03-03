Praggnanandhaa checkmates Gujrathi, Gukesh falters against Navara

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa crashed through the defenses of compatriot Vidit Gujrathi but D Gukesh suffered a shock defeat from a position of strength against Czech Republic’s David Navara of in the fifth round of the Prague Masters here.

Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattarov continued with his dream run and ran over Mateusz Bartel of Poland to emerge as the sole leader ahead of Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran, who played out a draw with Hungarian turned Romanian Richard Rapport.

In the other game of the day, local hopeful Nguyen Thai Dai Van played out a draw with Vincent Keymer of Germany.