Pragg rediscovers form, wins 3 in row to go 2nd

Warsaw: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa bounced back from a poor start to climb to second in the overall standings at the end of the first half of the blitz section in the Superbet Rapid & Blitz tournament, part of the Grand Chess Tour.

Praggnanandhaa’s efforts held him in good stead for a second day running. The Indian had not done well on the first two days of rapid chess but has come back strongly especially showing his expertise in the blitz section. With just five minutes given for each game and a three seconds increment after every move, Praggnanandhaa played his usual brand of complicated games and ended with three straight wins.

He had started with losses to Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania and Levon Aronian of the US but recovered to beat Firouzja Alireza and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.