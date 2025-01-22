Pragg, Abdusattorov in lead; women fall

Wijk Aan Zee: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scored a finely-crafted victory over compatriot Arjun Erigaisi to share the lead with Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov after the third round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament here.

Both Praggnanandhaa and Abdusattorov have 2.5 points each.

It turned out to be an excellent day for the 19-year-old Indian as he handled the Catalan opening to perfection, getting a tiny advantage and squeezing out the defensive resources right from the early middle game stage.

After the trade of queens, the players reached a rook and knight endgame wherein Erigaisi’s fractured pawns on the queenside came under the scrutiny. Slow manoeuvring ensued and Praggnanandhaa methodically won a pawn on the king side before his rooks came in to play.

The game lasted 60 moves handing Erigaisi his second defeat in three days after his opening round loss to another compatriot P Harikrishna.

World Champion D Gukesh had it easy as white as he played out a draw with top seed Fabiano Caruana of the United States to take himself to two points out of a possible three in the first major chess tournament of the year.

On another day, Gukesh would have gone all out but here, the Indian decided pretty soon that fighting for an advantage was probably not on cards.

This was the first game to end in the Masters’ section and it just lasted 24 moves when the draw was agreed to vide repetition of moves. Harikrishna was held to a draw by debutant Leon Luke Mendonca who finally opened his account.

In the challengers’ section, the Indians had a forgettable day as R Vaishali lost to Nogerbek Kazybek of Kazakhstan while Divya Deshmukh found her nemesis in Aydin Suleymanli of Azerbaijan.