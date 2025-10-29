Powerplay crucial, says Suryakumar

Canberra: India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said that powerplay overs will be crucial in the five-match T20 International series against Australia beginning here on Wednesday, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s presence will boost his side’s chances in that period of the match.

Suryakumar said having Bumrah has always been an asset for his side, especially against Australia’s style of aggressive play. “Yes, it is always a challenge, we have seen how they (Australia) played in the ODI series and also in the T20 World Cup. Power play is always important,” Suryakumar said. “You saw in the Asia Cup, he (Bumrah) took the responsibility of bowling 2 overs minimum in the power play, so it is good that he is raising his hand, acting as if he is that guy who will take charge.”