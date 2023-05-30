Ponting’s views on pay disparity in Test was a discussion point but not taken forward: ICC

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council has distanced itself from Ricky Ponting’s claims of “talks” within the sport’s governing body to address pay disparity in Test cricket.

At the curtain raiser of the World Test Championship final earlier this month, Ponting had said that discussions were on at a very high level in the ICC to ensure cricketers from smaller countries are paid well to play the five-day format.

However, ICC general manager of cricket Wasim Khan said the issue was raised in one of the Cricket Committee meetings but was not taken forward. “I think it was perhaps a misquote. It was raised initially within the ICC Cricket Committee. It was a discussion point but certainly nothing was taken forward around payments to players.

“Ricky’s views were a discussion point as many things are within the Cricket Committee but there has been no discussion with the members with regards to that,” said Wasim in a select media interaction.

The Cricket Committee is headed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

During the event held on May 19, Ponting had said : “... make the payments bit more even across international Test cricket to attract players from these different countries who want to play for their country.

“It is something that has been spoken about at a very high level at the ICC to help that...,” he had said.

With the rapid rise of T20 cricket, an increasing number of players are preferring franchise leagues over national duty, especially the ones from the West Indies.

In ICC’s proposed financial model for 2024-27, the 12 Test playing nations will see a substantial increase in their earnings. “What is fair to say is what the members will be receiving in the next cycle will be greater than what they have received previously. The players’ payments are down to the members (individual boards),” he said. With the game entering unchartered territories via T20 leagues, the international calendar is busier than ever.

Asked on the growing threat from franchise cricket, Wasim said: “The fact is there are highly competitive domestic T20 leagues being set up around the world. It provides more choice to fans, more choice to players and with that you get to see improvements in our white ball

World Cups.