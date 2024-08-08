Poland rally to beat US in men’s volleyball

Paris: Poland will play for a gold medal in men’s volleyball, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to beat the United States in the deciding fifth set of the Paris Olympics’ semifinals here on Wednesday.

Poland came back from 20-18 in the third and needed two set points to force it to a deciding fifth, sending the largely pro-Poland crowd at South Paris Arena into a frenzy, with chants of “Polska!” and horns blaring throughout the stadium. Led by Cuba native outside hitter Wilfredo León in the attack, Poland jumped out to an early lead in fifth and left the Americans trying to play catch up rest of the way.