Poland beat Denmark for first ever Women’s Euro C’ship win

Lucerne: Natalia Padilla scored one goal and set up the others for Poland’s first ever Women’s European Championship win, 3-2 over Denmark in their final group game on Saturday.

Poland is appearing in the tournament for the first time and the Spanish-born Padilla got the country’s first ever goal when she opened the

scoring in the 13th minute, pouncing on a rebound to fire past Maja Bay Østergaard after Ewa Pajor’s

initial effort was blocked at the right post.

“We waited a long time for it,” Poland coach Nina Patalon told UEFA.

“We wanted to score that one goal, and we scored three. Today I am so proud of my girls and just so, so happy.” Padilla followed her goal by crossing for Pajor to head in the second in the 20th.

Denmark suffered another blow five minutes later when captain Pernille Harder went off with what looked like a hamstring injury.