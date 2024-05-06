Playing characteristics can be controlled on hybrid pitches, says Paul Taylor

Bengaluru: Despite several innovations irrevocably altering the cricketing landscape, pitch preparation remained rooted to tradition but now it’s undergoing a quiet revolution with the introduction of hybrid pitches.

SISGrass, a UK-based hybrid pitch manufacturer, is at the forefront of this movement, and the biggest challenge for the company is to recreate the different behavioural patterns of a naturally prepared deck over the course of a match.

The firm expressed confidence in accomplishing the task, especially in India where climate changes drastically from one city to another.

“You can control playing characteristics (on hybrid pitch) as they don’t change fundamentally. You can control the amount of moisture that goes into the pitch.

“If you want to play on a dry pitch, you can play on a dry pitch. If you want to leave more grass on, you can do that,” Paul Taylor, the former England cricketer and now the international sales director, cricket, at SISGrass, told PTI.

On Monday, India’s first-ever hybrid pitch was unveiled in the presence of Arun Dhumal, IPL chairman, and other officials at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Elaborating further on the use of hybrid pitches in Indian context, Taylor said they will offer as much help to spinners as the traditionally crafted surfaces.

“The ball will spin. What we have actually found anecdotally is that spin bowlers over a period of time will get more bounce out of the hybrid pitch than what they ordinarily would off a natural turf pitch,” he said. The Englishman said the ground staff can be in total control of the preparation of hybrid tracks.

“Yes, the playing conditions still vary over time. But you’re still in control of what sort of works for you on a pitch. So, you might play on a new hybrid pitch for one game.

“And the playing characteristics are slightly different. But game two, three, four, five…the conditions will change. You can still control those conditions,” said Taylor. The former pacer, who toured India with the English side in 1992, said installing hybrid pitches, which is designed to last longer, will considerably reduce the work pressure on the curator and other ground staff.

“The preparation of a hybrid pitch is no different to a fully natural pitch. They’re prepared in exactly the same way,” Taylor said. “What you’ll find, though, is when you finish the game on them, the amount of renovation work you need to do before the next game is massively reduced. So that’s where less pressure is put on the ground staff,” he

explained.