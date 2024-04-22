Players not happy with ‘Impact Player’ rule, coach feels otherwise

New Delhi: Axar Patel believes that his batting position has been affected by ‘Impact Player’ rule while Mukesh Kumar wants it abolished if there isn’t some meaningful alternate help for the bowlers but Sourav Ganguly thinks that in a 12-a-side game, only the best all-rounders will survive. With Rohit Sharma making it clear that he is not a big fan of ‘Impact Player’ which is a glorified 12-a-side contests which hampers the

growth of Indian all-rounders, more and more top national team players are expressing their displeasure.

The ‘Impact Player’ rule, introduced in 2023, allows all IPL teams to substitute a player -- batter or bowler -- during their respective innings as per the demands of the match, but it has raised

eyebrows in the ongoing season. Axar, who sees himself as an all-rounder admitted that because of the rule, his batting position has been affected.

Australia great David Warner feels the ‘Impact Sub’ rule has diminished the role of an all-rounder to some extent from T20 cricket. Pacer Mukesh Kumar feels the rule is an unfair one for bowlers as there is no respite even if you get four batters out quickly.

Former India captain and DC mentor Sourav Ganguly and chief coach Ricky Ponting, however, thinks otherwise, saying a good all-rounder will always make it to the playing eleven.