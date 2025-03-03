Pitch fever: Rohit plays down Dubai track benefits to India

dubai: Skipper Rohit Sharma struck down the notion of India having an unfair advantage in the Champions Trophy due to playing all their matches in Dubai, saying it is not their “home venue” and the pitches here have thrown up “different challenges” to his side.

Several former players from Pakistan, Australia and England have taken an exception to India staying in Dubai for the entire duration of the ICC showpiece, saying the move allowed them better chance to acclimatise to the conditions than other teams in Group A.

“Every time, the pitch is giving you different challenges. The three matches that we played here, the pitch has behaved differently. This is not our home, this is Dubai. We don’t play so many matches here, and this is new for us too,” Rohit said during the pre-match press meet ahead of the semifinal against Australia.

Rohit said his side needs to adapt to the surface quickly during the last-four match against the Aussies.

“There are four or five surfaces that are being used here. See, I don’t know which pitch is going to be played in the semifinals. But whatever happens, we will have to adapt and see what is happening and what is not,” he added.

Rohit cited India’s last Group A match against New Zealand on Sunday to emphasise his point. “We saw that when the (New Zealand) bowlers were bowling, it was swinging a little bit. We did not see it in the first two games when our bowlers were bowling. In the last game, we did not get to see that much spin, today there was a bit of it,” he said.