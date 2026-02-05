Pistol shooter Esha Singh helps India to two gold in Asian C’ship

New Delhi: Olympian Esha Singh carried her excellent form from last year into the new

season, clinching the women’s individual 10m air pistol gold and

helping the home team to another top-podium finish, even as world champion Samrat Rana settled for bronze on the opening day of the Asian Championship (pistol/rifle) here on Wednesday.

Esha, 21, came from behind to score 239.8 in the final, fending off challenges fromtwo Chinese Taipei shooters -- Cheng Yen-Ching (235.4, silver) and Yu Ai-Wen (217.7, bronze) -- as well as compatriot Suruchi Singh, to claim her second individual senior Asian Championship gold.