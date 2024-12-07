Pink ball Test: Starc on his plan behind Jaiswal’s first-ball dismissal

Adelaide: Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc on Friday said sticking to his go-to mantra of attacking the stumps with the new ball helped him strike early on the opening day of the pink-ball Test against India.

Starc was the standout performer on a lively Adelaide pitch, returning excellent figures of 6/48 to dismiss India for a mere 180 runs.

The 34-year-old dealt an early blow by dismissing young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal leg-before on the first ball of the match, gaining a psychological edge over the visitors’ batters right at the beginning.

“At the stumps, hit the pads. That’s it. Nothing special,” Starc said when asked at the end of the day’s play about his plan of action against Perth centurion Jaiswal.

“That’s been my role for a while: to attack the stumps and try and make early inroads. Pleased to sneak one past today. We know how important it is to make early inroads into this batting lineup,” he said.

“It’s always a nice way to start. It is a big Test match, it’s a big series.”

Jaiswal had scored a century in the opening Test and was also caught on stump mic telling Starc that he was ‘too slow’ in a playful exchange in Perth. The left-arm pacer said it was satisfying to dismiss Jaiswal for a first-ball duck but cautioned that Australia would need to remain on their guard in the second innings.

At Perth, Jaiswal had gone for a duck in the first innings but then struck a brilliant 161 in the second to lead India to a 295-run victory.

“He (Jaiswal) had a good Test match last week. So, yeah, nice to get him early. And then we’ll have to work on him in the second innings, I guess so,” said Starc.

Australia reached 86 for 1 in the final session, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother.

Starc said things couldn’t have gone any better for the hosts on the opening day as they find themselves in a good position.

“Yeah, a very good first day for us with the ball, I think. After that first hour, I think we were pretty bang on. So, yeah, nice way to start the Test, but a nice day one for us. It’s a good way to finish the day, or good day all up,” said Starc.

Starc also noted that the third session under floodlights was arguably the most challenging for his batters, but praised the efforts of Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, who had done well to see off the tough conditions.

Despite unsettling spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana, Australian opener McSweeney (38 not out) and Labuschagne (20 not out) were at the crease when stumps were called.

“Arguably the hardest time to bat is that third session with the brand new pink ball. To finish the day one down, particularly from Marnus and McSweeney there to fight through that and obviously sustain pressure from a quality bowling attack... and to come out the other end with a chance to go on tomorrow.

“It was fantastic from them. So, yeah, very pleased from there,” added Starc.

Starc felt that Test cricket had changed somewhat since the time he came into the Australian side with a lot of young, talented and fearless cricketers emerging from the Indian Premier League and making an impact in Test cricket.

“Yeah, the game’s changed. The game’s allowed to change. I guess that’s partly the T20 era, isn’t it?

“Some of these guys come up, grow up through IPL cricket and there’s no fear or there’s the expectation to be very good from the get-go and they’re quality players from the time they get into international cricket no matter what their age is,” he said.