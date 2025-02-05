Pietersen happy over IPL owners’ investment in English teams

Mumbai: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday welcomed the investments made by IPL team owners in English domestic cricket, terming it as “amazing for English and world cricket.”

After Mumbai Indians bought a 49 per cent stake in the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition, Lucknow Super Giants bought a similar share in the Manchester Originals franchise which they will run along with Lancashire.

“At the end of the day, you are an absolute idiot if you don’t think India runs the world of cricket and anyone arguing against that clearly is deluded,” Pietersen said.

“So actually when you see what India is doing for global cricket, the amount of cash that’s being injected into now this last couple of weeks, the English cricket game, it’s amazing for world cricket. I know the guys at the ECB and also my buddies were the one that took Lord’s and the amount of money that they’re spending just on Lords is… it’s ridiculous,” he said.

Pietersen said the English counties are struggling financially.