Phillips, Rachin blazing fifties power NZ into Super Eight

Chennai: Glenn Phillips was back at his best blasting the fastest fifty for New Zealand in T20 World Cup history as he and Rachin Ravindra struck fluent half-centuries to power them to an eight-wicket win over Canada and seal their Super 8s berth from Group D, here on Tuesday. In a must-win contest for both teams, Canada, opting to bat, were powered by Yuvraj Samra’s record-breaking 110 -- the youngest century-maker in T20 World Cup history -- but the 146-run unbroken Rachin-Phillips stand and an undisciplined bowling effort ultimately overshadowed the milestone knock.

Chasing 174, New Zealand rode on Rachin and Phillips’ stand that came off just 73 balls, overhauling the target in 15.1 overs. Phillips remained unbeaten on 76 from 36 balls with six sixes and four fours, while Rachin was 59 not out from 39 balls (4x4, 3x6) in their statement win.

The Kiwis finished their league campaign with six points and a net run rate of 1.227. Having already qualified, South Africa lead the group on net run rate and face UAE in their last league match.

Canada remain winless from three matches and next face Afghanistan in their final league fixture. Canada struck early after a wayward opening over from Jaskaran Singh cost 14 runs, including a wide and a no-ball.

Finn Allen (21 off 8) counter-attacked before falling to a stunning diving catch by Shivam Sharma, while Tim Seifert departed soon after as New Zealand slipped to 30 for 2 in 3.1 overs.